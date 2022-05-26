We’re rolling out the triple option as we head towards a holiday weekend, and the news is fairly thick for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

WR TRANSFER OPTION

Notre Dame was widely believed to be a program in the hunt for a couple of wide receivers in the transfer portal. We didn’t have any names — but we just “knew” there would be some guys in there for the Irish to pull up to South Bend.

But that hasn’t happened, and the need is still there.

There’s a new name in the transfer portal that has sparked some interest, and it’s WR Charlie Jones from the Iowa Hawkeyes. A little digging suggests that the Purdue Boilermakers are a possible landing spot for Jones, but it sounds like Notre Dame is going to take a swing for him.

Look for Notre Dame to explore Charlie Jones as a transfer option. Irish have been on the lookout for help in the receiver room. Jones is from the Chicago area. https://t.co/wwxE5GyJmN — Pete Sampson (@PeteSampson_) May 25, 2022

RAVEn REVIEWS FOR KYLE

One of the storylines of the 2022 NFL Draft was Kyle Hamilton’s slippery slope. The incredible safety had a rough NFL Combine, and somehow that superseded all known game film of him being a dominant football player. The Baltimore Ravens finally pulled the trigger in the middle of the first round, and it sounds like they are pretty happy with their selection while operating their OTA’s.

Ravens OTA Notes 5/25: No Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton Impresses and More https://t.co/IJfU4ppb5q — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) May 25, 2022

RECRUITING MISS

Obviously Notre Dame has already notched some big recruiting wins for the 2023 cycle as they currently hold the #1 class. Still... they did suffer a pretty big loss recently, and just because Notre Dame is doing well — it shouldn’t mean that we gloss over the losses of recruits that were on the wish list. 4-Star WR Rodney Gallagher committed to the West Virginia Mountaineers over the Irish.

2023 four-star WR Rodney Gallagher (@Rodney_G3) has announced his commitment to West Virginia.



Gallagher was a top Notre Dame target, who visited for the Blue-Gold Game on April 23. He was scheduled to be back in South Bend for an official visit June 10.https://t.co/RdCHlnDdAG — Kyle Kelly (@ByKyleKelly) May 25, 2022

PLAYOFF BASEBALL

Notre Dame begins their 2nd season today with the beginning of the ACC Championship and will begin pool play against the Florida State Seminoles.