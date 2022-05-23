If you’re curious about how the recruiting saga of 5-Star quarterback and top Notre Dame Target Dante Moore is going, here some news that you’ll love.

Dante Moore has scheduled a visit to see the Texas A&M Aggies in June.

Five-star QB Dante Moore sets date for first visit to Texas A&M. #GigEm



The latest: https://t.co/9zBZeCjnS4 (On3+) pic.twitter.com/AxsngktXDT — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 22, 2022

The Irish, along with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Miami Hurricanes, and Michigan Wolverines have hosted Moore on visits (official and/or unofficial) as he works through this process. Through it all, Notre Dame has been perceived as Moore’s leader despite the Detroit native making no such declaration.

When talking about the upcoming Aggie visit, Moore touched on his interest in Jimbo Fisher’s program:

“They signed the No. 1 class ever last year, so I want to see how they did it. I want to see what Texas A&M is about.”

That statement holds a little bit of unintentional irony in it as the Irish currently have the #1 class for the 2023 cycle.

My take is this... Cool. Texas A&M has been involved with Dante Moore’s recruitment for a while now, and to think Moore wasn’t going to take a visit to holler at Jimbo Fisher is simply not anything based in reality. Obviously Irish fans would like more Notre Dame news and less, “Moore set to visit a school not in South Bend” news — but it’s all part of the process. This is just another step towards Moore being able to make a public decision.

Moore released a statement after his most recent trip to Ann Arbor, and to be honest, it has all of the vibes that come along with a celebrity breakup done via a press release on E! Entertainment.

Five-Star QB Dante Moore took a visit to Michigan on Friday, and spoke with @On3Recruits about it



More Here (FREE): https://t.co/MxNXRddGle pic.twitter.com/FBgnWpoQxZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2022

Again... you need to buckle up and toughen up. These are the type of things that go on when any school is recruiting one of the best quarterbacks in the country.