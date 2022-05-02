The Triple Option: Notre Dame, the transfer portal, and Dante Moore

With the college football offseason 100% in play now with the NFL Draft and spring game in the books, it’s time to bring back the triple option to make sure we are caught up on the most important (objectively) Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football news of the day (or so).

TO THE BEES

In an unsurprising move, former Irish defensive back K.J. Wallace has announced his transfer to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. There’s a real need in the secondary at GT, and Wallace will not only get a chance for real playing time, he gets the chance to go back home with multiple years of eligibility.

If you’re a fan of the Inside the Garage Podcast — don’t worry. Kyle Hamilton (now with the Baltimore Ravens), Cam Hart, and Conor Ratigan will continue to do their thing. Should be pretty interesting to see how that will work, but I’m here for it.

OFFICIALLY

Neither C’Bo Flemister or Harrison Leonard (Lacrosse Bro Kicker) were on the Notre Dame football team this spring... so naturally, they will be looking to play somewhere else. Both players hit the transfer portal last week and will begin to find new homes.

RB C'Bo Flemister and K Harrison Leonard are officially in the market for new college football homes. @TJamesND story:https://t.co/46sSJYithv — Inside ND Sports (@insideNDsports) April 29, 2022

TROJAN ERECTION

Lincoln Riley has made a ton of noise since his arrival as the new head coach of Notre Dame’s greatest rival, the USC Trojans. Almost all of that noise has been inside the transfer portal as he adds piece after piece to his squad in Los Angeles. Most likely, they’re getting another one with Pittsburgh Panthers WR Jordan Addison.

Addison rumored to be receiving >$3M, plus house in SoCal from USC boosters via NIL funding vehicle.



If true, he’ll make more than Steelers’ 2nd rd WR pick and have a 2022 compensation package on par with Kenny Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the NFL. Was this Intent of NIL? — Carlo Veltri (@vetchy119) May 1, 2022

Quote from Pat Narduzzi:



DANTE’S INFERNO

The saga of 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore continues to be much longer and much more gut-wrenching than anticipated just about a month ago.

Five-star QB Dante Moore: "Oregon blew my mind"



Moore breaks down his official visit to Oregon: https://t.co/Bcz3eb8Qct (On3+) pic.twitter.com/bzQWzJDmgN — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 1, 2022

The above article is behind a paywall, but there are few known details we can talk about.

The Oregon Ducks are very much in this.

Moore plans on taking ALL five of his official visits with two in the books (LSU Tigers and Oregon).

Other unofficial visits could be scheduled.

This is going to take a while.

With Oregon, however, the Irish are going up against a program that has made Jaden Rasheda a bigger priority up to now, and it doesn’t feel like that is going to change (even though it certainly could). The Ducks are also battling the Miami Hurricanes for Rasheda — which could be something else to track as Miami has made a push for Moore as well.

The Ducks are also creating more options for themselves — with another quarterback that holds an Irish offer. This offer went out to Avery Johnson right after Moore’s visit.

blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Oregon #ScoDucks @KennyDillingham @CoachDanLanning pic.twitter.com/Ys6pz8lo2M — Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) May 2, 2022

Something of note for those that like to read too much into social media posts. Moore has wiped his Instagram clean of most things save Notre Dame and LSU.