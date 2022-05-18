We are more than halfway through the month of May, and Notre Dame’s 2023 recruiting class is really starting to become clearer and clearer. There are still plenty of possible commitments on the table for the Irish, but the arrival of the June official visit season provides an opportunity to make some major moves.

This opportunity for Notre Dame has increased stakes with a handful of 5-Star talent scheduled to make their official visits.

Friday, June 10

Keon Keeley is already committed to the Irish and despite some winter visits, he appears to be very solid with Notre Dame.

Caleb Downs has been a priority for the Irish but this is going to be a Royal Rumble. Downs has official visits set up with the Goergia Bulldogs on June 3, Alabama Crimson Tide on June 17, and Ohio State on June 24.

Downs and Keeley won’t be the only recruits at Notre Dame as this is the biggest recruiting weekend of Notre Dame’s summer as they also host LB Jaiden Ausberry, OL Monroe Freeling, CB Christian Gray, DB Micah Tease, WR Rico Flores, TE Cooper Flanagan (already committed), CB Calvin Simpson-Hunt (currently committed to Texas Tech Red Raiders), and WR Ronan Hanafin.

Monday, June 13

5-Star RB Richard Young

Notre Dame OV …. June 13th #Golrish — Richard Young (@richardyoung239) May 17, 2022

While Young’s decision to make an official visit to Notre Dame surprised me — the same can’t be said for some Notre Dame recruiting insiders who saw this coming. Like Downs, Young is making the official visit rounds this June as he will also see Ohio State, the Oklahoma Sooners, and Georgia.

The Irish already have RB Sedrick Irvin in the class and are expected to get a commitment from RB Jayden Limar this month — so not only are they going after a 3rd RB in this class — they are gunning for the #1 RB.

Friday, June 17

According to Pete Sampson on the Irish Illustrated Podcast, we should be expecting an official visit from Dante Moore this weekend, even as nothing official has been announced. Moore is taking an unofficial visit to see the Michigan Wolverines this weekend. As far as I’m concerned, it’s just one more step on his path to an announcement. I honestly can’t wait to read what E.J. Holland will have to say after the visit.

SCOOP: 5⭐️ Detroit (Mich.) King QB Dante Moore will take an unofficial visit to Michigan on Friday, @ChadSimmons_ has confirmed.



DETAILS: https://t.co/rVS6PTvuo4 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bT8dfNDLE9 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 17, 2022

Samuel M’Pemba seemed high on Notre Dame right after an unofficial visit, but that shine also seemed like it faded pretty quickly as Alabama, the Auburn Tigers, and Florida Gators came crashing down. And yet... here we are, and the Irish will get a chance to wow M’Pemba on an official visit.

WR Jaden Greathouse and RB Jeremiyah Love will also be South Bend for their officials.

Soliloquy of Chaos

I don’t know how this is all going to shake out, but the fact that Notre Dame is finally recruiting against the other elites rather than “shopping down a different aisle” is at the very least some sort of moral victory. Can Freeman and his staff lock down more 5-Stars? It’s anyone’s guess at this point, but if you were to say the Irish get Moore and Downs and lose the good fight for M’Pemba and Young — I wouldn’t argue with you.

Here comes June.