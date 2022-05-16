After a weekend of fence building and sunbathing... it’s time to break out the Notre Dame triple option.

RECRUITING, RECRUITING, RECRUITING

We all know that Marcus Freeman has turned up the heat when it comes to Notre Dame football recruiting, and seeing as how the Fighting Irish currently have the #1 class for the 2023 cycle — the proof is in the pudding.

Not only do the Irish have the #1 class — this is shaping up to be one of the best Notre Dame classes in recent memory. As good as it is right now, we have great expectations for the rest of the cycle. According to recent 247 Crystal Balls by their national writers, Notre Dame is the leader for three more blue-chip players.

Besides those three, the Irish are still in the thick of it (if not leaders) for 5-Star QB Dante Moore, 4-Star CB Christian Gray, 4-Star WR Rodney Gallagher, 4-Star WR Jaden Greathouse, 4-Star OL Charles Jagusah, and 4-Star CB Micah Bell.

The Irish are hot and could go nuclear this summer.

CONGRATULATIONS!

Notre Dame puts a premium on graduating from college, and is one of the major selling points on the recruiting trail. Congrats to all of those that graduated on Sunday!

This is what it’s all about. So proud of our guys and everything they’re accomplishing. Congrats Notre Dame grads! pic.twitter.com/bRgXtFN5Ad — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) May 15, 2022

Everything you’ve worked so hard for is everything we celebrate today #ND2022 | #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/4ZGNVludwc — Notre Dame Men's Basketball (@NDmbb) May 15, 2022

Congrats to the entire graduating class of 2022. Today is what it’s all about! #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/sckcfHTBPd — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) May 15, 2022

And oh yeah... Stephon Tuitt and Jerome Bettis got their Notre Dame degree on Sunday as well. Must be something about those Pittsburgh Steelers.

I have been waiting 28 years to celebrate this moment. I am so proud to be a graduate of the University of @NotreDame class of 2022!! pic.twitter.com/VjfleJ40Ia — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) May 16, 2022

A WIND TURNS INTO A BREES

The New York post published that Notre Dame on NBC color commentator Drew Brees was on his way out to do something else.

NEWS: Drew Brees done at NBC after one year as an NFL TV analyst, The Post has learned.https://t.co/jKFmfAtoKQ — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 15, 2022

Dree Brees countered with a — NOT SO FAST MY FRIEND. While addressing the issue, Brees actually muddied the waters more than clearing the thing up.

Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) May 15, 2022

Andrew Marchand and the NY Post stand by their story.

DIGGS AND TERRIBLE TWITTER

Irish RB Logan Diggs posted a recruiting memory of a USC edit from a couple of years ago on his Snapchat story. Of course... message board posters and terrible twitter accounts overreacted like a child when denied a 4th chocolate chip cookie.

STOP.