On Sunday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got a little bit of good news when 4-Star WR Jaden Greathouse announced his final four schools. The Irish, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and South Carolina Gamecocks made the cut for Greathouse.

Shout out to @Hayesfawcett3 for the edit final 4️⃣ one last decision pic.twitter.com/6fD6t7Ftws — Jaden Greathouse (@jadengreat1) May 1, 2022

The 6’2” 220 pounder from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas seems like an incredibly tough pull out of the state of Texas, but there is a great amount of optimism coming out of South Bend for Greathouse (which is just a damn great name).

The robot On3 predictor had the Longhorns with a 73% prediction rate, but 247’s Tom Loy just dropped in a Crystal Ball for Greathouse to end up with the Irish. Notre Dame was able to get a commitment from fellow Texan Braylon James just a short while ago, so the momentum for a Texas kid to choose Notre Dame is already there. Notre Dame needs at least 4 wide receiver commitments in this 2023 class, and the possibility of landing two of the best from Texas is almost unbelievable.

There is no timetable for a decision from Greathouse. He has an official visit set up with South Carolina on June 10th — which is a little disappointing as that date is turning into a HUGE weekend for visits at Notre Dame. At the very least, I think we should expect a decision before the start of his senior year.