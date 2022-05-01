 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Notre Dame Football: Irish make final cut for Texas blue-chip WR Jaden Greathouse

By Joshua Vowles
Jaden Greathouse
On Sunday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got a little bit of good news when 4-Star WR Jaden Greathouse announced his final four schools. The Irish, Texas Longhorns, Oklahoma Sooners, and South Carolina Gamecocks made the cut for Greathouse.

The 6’2” 220 pounder from Westlake High School in Austin, Texas seems like an incredibly tough pull out of the state of Texas, but there is a great amount of optimism coming out of South Bend for Greathouse (which is just a damn great name).

The robot On3 predictor had the Longhorns with a 73% prediction rate, but 247’s Tom Loy just dropped in a Crystal Ball for Greathouse to end up with the Irish. Notre Dame was able to get a commitment from fellow Texan Braylon James just a short while ago, so the momentum for a Texas kid to choose Notre Dame is already there. Notre Dame needs at least 4 wide receiver commitments in this 2023 class, and the possibility of landing two of the best from Texas is almost unbelievable.

There is no timetable for a decision from Greathouse. He has an official visit set up with South Carolina on June 10th — which is a little disappointing as that date is turning into a HUGE weekend for visits at Notre Dame. At the very least, I think we should expect a decision before the start of his senior year.

