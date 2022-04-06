We have hinted around about the possibility of 2022 4-Star RB Gi’Bran Payne being added to the 2022 Notre Dame roster for a few weeks now. The process has been going on for a lot longer than that, but now that Payne is coming for a visit in South Bend this weekend, we could be on commit watch if things go well.

Payne originally committed and signed with the Indiana Hoosiers, but with the departure of Hoosier RB coach Deland McCullough from Bloomington, the Cincinnati native asked the NCAA for a release from his NLI. His request was granted, and Payne started another search for a new home. He visited the Kentucky Wildcats last weekend, and now it’s Notre Dame’s turn.

If the Irish are able to secure a commitment from Payne, he will enroll with the other 2022 freshmen in June. He will join a solid running back room that includes Chris Tyree, Audric Estime, Logan Diggs, and Jadarian Price.

Payne held a nice number of offers that included the Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Tennessee Volunteers, Florida Gators, Wisconsin Badgers, and more.

247 Evaluation:

One cut and go back with good acceleration and has shown he can hit the home run against good competition. Would not classify as a big back, but is compact with a good muscle base as he heads into college. Prefers to hit the crease and go but when he needs to get creative, he shows some elusiveness and wiggle. Solid pass catcher. Can still get faster in the top end. Has dealt with some injuries and also has split carries at other times in his career so there is less to go on with him than with other highly ranked national running back prospects.

Payne has suffered some injuries during his high school career, but with a deep running back depth chart, he won’t be asked to do a huge amount early as a freshman should he go to ND.

BTW... no. His possible commitment won’t move the Irish up another notch in the team recruiting rankings. Notre Dame will still finish the cycle with the #7 class according to the 247 Team Composite.

Pay attention this weekend, and perhaps we will have some good news to report.