The first commitment for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after the Blue-Gold game is also the first commitment of their 2024 class. 4-Star Brandon Davis-Swain gave his commitment to the Irish and announced it via social media.

After long long thinking I would like TO SAY THAT IM COMMITTED TO @NDFootball and I would like to thank god first and my family and friends for being there with me

through the good and bad times

GO IRISH ☘️ @CoachWash56 pic.twitter.com/hf2y0oi08B — Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) April 23, 2022

Davis-Swain chose the Irish over a heavy list of offers that included the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Tennessee Volunteers, Ole Miss Rebels, Penn State Nittany Lions, and many more.

The 6’4” 240 pounder from West Bloomfield, Michigan, is another feather in the cap for Irish recruiting up north. While there is still much to do in the 2023 cycle, getting things off on the right foot is a very positive thing for the Irish in the midwest.

247 wrote this evaluation of Brandon after an Under Armour Event in Ohio:

“Davis-Swain had a very real argument to be the alpha. He won the majority of his reps and a couple of them were of the most impressive reps of the day for any defensive lineman. One of them was on an excellent spin move where he really showed his agility.” — Allen Trieu

Obviously there is still a long way to go until signing day for the 2024 class, but you have to like this nice beginning.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR BRANDON!