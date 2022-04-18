Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star WR Braylon James releases a pre-commitment video

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been relentless on the recruiting trail under the leadership of new head coach Marcus Freeman, and on Tuesday, one of ND’s top targets at wide receiver will be making a public commitment. On Monday, 4-Star WR Braylon James from Round Rock, Texas, released the pre-commitment video.

James is a top 75 overall player according to the 247 Team Composite and is the #106 overall player on the On3 Consensus rankings. Back in March, James released a top 9 that includes the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, TCU Horned Frogs, Texas Longhorns, Texas A&M Aggies, Ohio State Buckeyes, Stanford Cardinal — and the Irish.

According to the 247 Crystal Ball and the On3 Recruiting predictor, Irish eyes should be smiling sometime shortly after 7:30 EST. James has all 4 CB’s in Notre Dame’s favor and the predictor is 98.8% on the Irish.