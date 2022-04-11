This recruiting video from Notre Dame Football is outstanding

I’m not one to usually go all in when it comes to hype videos about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. There are a lot of them out there, and a lot of them are done terribly (which is a tale for another time). On Monday, however, the mother of Irish commit Keon Keeley shared a video on Twitter that Notre Dame put together for recruiting purposes — and it is absolutely outstanding.

Without being overly cheesy, Notre Dame was able to put its 4 for 40 mantra into video form while also highlighting another one of their themes — the best of both worlds.

From the usage of M83’s Outro (which was used as the intro for the hit television series Versailles about the Sun King, King Louis XIV of France), to Shipping up to Boston, with one reminder after another of the marriage of academics and football... it was paced and incredibly moving (if you’re into that sort of thing).

Tip of the hat to you FIM folks.