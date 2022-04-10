 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Blue-Chip Irish quarterback target is ready to announce commitment

New, 2 comments

Another of the 7 is ready to make things official

By Joshua Vowles
NCAA Football: ESPN Gameday-Clemson vs Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The dominoes are slowly falling now in the 2023 recruiting class at the quarterback position, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still without one of those dominoes in their class. On Tuesday April 12, one of those Notre Dame targets will announce a commitment decision.

4-Star Chris Vizzina has a finalist list of Notre Dame, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, and Auburn Tigers. The Alabama native is predicted by both the On3 Predictor and the 247 Crystal Ball to choose Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

The Irish, for their part, have made 5-Star QB Dante Moore THE priority in this class. Still... until something is finalized with Moore there’s always the possibility of chaos (dominoes everywhere). Notre Dame offered seven quarterbacks in this class, and if we can logically assume Vizzina is headed elsewhere, that leaves Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and Avery Johnson as the three uncommitted players.

Next Up In Notre Dame Football Recruiting

Loading comments...