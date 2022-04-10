The dominoes are slowly falling now in the 2023 recruiting class at the quarterback position, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are still without one of those dominoes in their class. On Tuesday April 12, one of those Notre Dame targets will announce a commitment decision.

4-Star Chris Vizzina has a finalist list of Notre Dame, Ohio State Buckeyes, Clemson Tigers, Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, and Auburn Tigers. The Alabama native is predicted by both the On3 Predictor and the 247 Crystal Ball to choose Dabo Swinney and Clemson.

BREAKING: Class of 2023 QB Christopher Vizzina will announce his Commitment on April 12th, he tells @On3Recruits



The Irish, for their part, have made 5-Star QB Dante Moore THE priority in this class. Still... until something is finalized with Moore there’s always the possibility of chaos (dominoes everywhere). Notre Dame offered seven quarterbacks in this class, and if we can logically assume Vizzina is headed elsewhere, that leaves Arch Manning, Dante Moore, and Avery Johnson as the three uncommitted players.