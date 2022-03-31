The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are right in the thick of it for the commitment of 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore. The Detroit native has been reported to be leaning towards committing to the Irish in the future, but the Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and more are also doing what they can to win Moore over.

Dante recently had a 2 day visit with the Irish and was joined by his father. After the visit a large number of articles were published with speculation about his upcoming decision (whenever that may be).

Visits mean photo and video time — and Moore’s visit photos are about as slick as you’ll find from any school out there.

So... who wants to talk about the incredible gold throne Notre Dame has on campus right now? Do you think ND would be cool enough to let me — as an emperor — pop a squat for a few?

That’s all I got. JUST LOOK AT THE THING!