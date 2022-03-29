Notre Dame just hosted 5-Star quarterback Dante Moore on an unofficial visit, and it’s safe to say that the Detroit native is on the very top of every Irish fan’s wish list for the 2023 recruiting class. While I have been up and down on the actual possibility of Moore committing to Notre Dame in this cycle, my personal opinion as of right now is that he will sign with Notre Dame.

So let’s just say Moore is in the fold — that’s great! But... the Irish still have plenty of major needs in this recruiting cycle to help put them on the next level on the field. As far as its team recruiting ranking is concerned, Notre Dame will need Moore and a large handful of others to even come close to keeping its #1 ranking that they hold onto at the moment.

So who is going to help them get to where they need to go? The answer is still, “a lot of guys” and those “guys” need to be some of the very best across the country. But who do you want most? Rather... which legitimate prospect do you want to be Irish the most?

There are 4 Top 100 recruits that I have a very close eye on and believe them to be pivotal to this class in its pursuit for a top 5 class and for its pursuit of greatness on the field (the two things are related of course).

While you can only pick one, my personal opinion is that Notre Dame will go 4-4 with this lot. It’s going to take some work, but it’s definitely doable (unlike 5-Star WR Carnell Tate — just let it go).

So who’s the one?