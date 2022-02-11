On Friday, 4-Star linebacker Preston Zinter gave a public commitment to the 2020 Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting class.

The 6’2” 200 pound athlete from Lawrence, Massachusetts, chose the Irish over an impressive offere list that included the Ohio State Buckeyes, Auburn Tigers, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and more. His brother is currently an offensive lineman for Michigan, but relationship with Marcus Freeman and the Irish staff helped win him over.

Zinter film breakdown from Irish Sports Daily (and specifically our good pal Greg):

Zinter is Notre Dame’s 9th commitment of the 2023 class — a class that is currently ranked #1 in the country according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings. The class is dominated by defensive players so far with 7 of the 9 commitments being on the defensive side of the ball.

2023 Notre Dame Football Commit List (9) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DE Keon Keeley FL 6'5" 230 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/28/21 DE Brenan Vernon OH 6'5" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/15/21 TE Cooper Flanagan CA 6'5" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/02/21 RB Sedrick Irvin FL 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/22/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/03/21 CB Justyn Rhett NV 6'1" 192 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/11/21 S Peyton Bowen TX 6'0" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/01/22 LB Preston Zinter MA 6'2" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/11/22

Without question, Marcus Freeman and the Irish are creating an elite group of players on the defense with the 2022 and 2023 classes. There is still a major need at defensive tackle, but there is plenty of time to still address those needs.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne - Running Back Sedrick Irvin Jadarian Price Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver - Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - - Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard - Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle - Joey Tanona, Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle - Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Keon Keeley, Brenan Vernon Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Jordan Botelho Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter Nolan Ziegler, Joshua Burnham, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie - Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson - Cornerback Justyn Rhett Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Totals 9/85 (9) 30/85 (21) 53/85 (23) 67/85 (14) 77/85 (10)

Zinter is coming to Notre Dame as a linebacker, and I like Greg’s comparison to Rocky Boiman (despite Zinter’s lack of OHIO blood) but there is another comparison that I have that fits a little — and that’s Troy Niklas. Zinter is a very physical player, and although he lacks the length of Niklas, he’s a guy that Notre Dame could move around a bit if they needed to — and that includes the offensive side of the ball. I’m not saying they will, but I am saying that his original designation of “athlete” is fitting because he could be a guy with options in the future.

I’m also designating him as LACROSSE BRO LINEBACKER until further notice. That name is ripe for the title.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR PRESTON!