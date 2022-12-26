Five Days of Notre Dame Takes: 12 Days of Football Recruiting

On National Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the second day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the third day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the fourth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

Officially official!! ☘️ ️ Extremely blessed and excited for the next chapter! Huge thank you to everyone who has helped and assisted me on this journey, Let’s work! @CNendick25 @CoachMaseND @CoachJS50ND @Marcus_Freeman1 pic.twitter.com/v5VrvaM3PW — Marcello Diomede (@DiomedeMarcello) December 21, 2022

On the fifth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: Five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the sixth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the seventh day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: seven decommitments, six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the eighth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: eight RBs singing, seven decommitments, six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

A Christmas Eve karaoke cam from the running back room #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/rx2K28VnVN — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) December 24, 2022

On the ninth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: nine in the trenches, eight RBs singing, seven decommitments, six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the tenth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: ten total wideouts, nine in the trenches, eight RBs singing, seven decommitments, six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the eleventh day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: eleven NIL quotes, ten total wideouts, nine in the trenches, eight RBs singing, seven decommitments, six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi.

On the twelfth day of Signing Day, my head coach gave to me: twelve guys on both sides, eleven NIL quotes, ten total wideouts, nine in the trenches, eight RBs singing, seven decommitments, six pass catchers, five flipped signees! Four specialists, three ’backers, two Kaleb Smiths…

… and a pissed off Pat Narduzzi!

Notre Dame.