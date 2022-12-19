The most fun thing about National Signing Day is watching longtime commitments across the country seemingly change their minds at the last minute to flip to another school. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been involved in this practice for a long long time — both as a flipper and as the one who was flipped off of the table.

On Monday, 247’s Tom Loy and Steve Wiltfong both changed their crystal ball predictions for 4-Star running back Jayden Limar to flip to the Oregon Ducks. The Lake Stevens prospect has been committed to Notre Dame since May 26, but a late surge by the Ducks over the last month and a half apparently done the job. Limar had also been rumored to be taking a look at the Michigan Wolverines as well — although that never seemed to gain much traction. From what I can tell, distance became more and more of a factor over the last few months.

Just a few weeks ago, the Irish had three running back commitments for the 2023 recruiting class. That meant, just a few weeks ago, Notre Dame was projected to have 8 running backs on the 2023 roster. While I can appreciate the ability to almost have a three deep for the T-Formation — that just wasn’t going to happen. Dylan Edwards already flipped his commitment to the Colorado Buffaloes thanks to Deion Sanders and a daddy connection.

If and when Limar does flip, that would leave the Irish with “just” Jeremiyah Love (the 5th ranked RB in the country) as the lone running back commitment in this class. While the flip puts a hurt on the nationally ranking, it’s definitely one that Notre Dame can live with when you consider the talent already in South Bend, Love, the nature of the position, and Anyeas Williams in the 2024 class.