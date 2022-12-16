On Friday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally got some good recruiting news after a week of gut punches (that still aren’t over). 2024 running back Aneyas Williams announced that he is committing to Notre Dame over a strong offer list that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and many others.

BREAKING: #NotreDame beats Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky to land a commitment from class of 2024 four-star running back Aneyas Williams.



Big win for Deland McCullough and Tommy Rees.



247 Evaluation:

Has had an excellent high school career and been dominant against the competition. Compact, sturdy build. All-around back who can catch the ball and line up as a slot. Shows vision and acceleration as a runner. Is not just a pass catcher as far as screens and swing passes, but can actually run downfield routes and wins contested balls despite not being a taller target. Shift and can make defenders miss. Solid, but not elite top end speed right now. Can contribute as a return man also. Should be a very good college player because he can be moved around and used in a variety of ways to help an offense.

Williams is the seventh commitment in this 2024 class for Notre Dame. With the commitment of Williams, Notre Dame moves to #2 in the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22 RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22

With the decommitment of Dylan Edwards in the 2023 class, and the soon-to-be-decommitted Jayden Limar — Notre Dame needs at least two running backs in this class, and Williams is a fantastic grab.