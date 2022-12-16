On Friday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally got some good recruiting news after a week of gut punches (that still aren’t over). 2024 running back Aneyas Williams announced that he is committing to Notre Dame over a strong offer list that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and many others.
BREAKING: #NotreDame beats Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky to land a commitment from class of 2024 four-star running back Aneyas Williams.— Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) December 17, 2022
Big win for Deland McCullough and Tommy Rees.
Story: https://t.co/066MUTVcWg@AneyasW@247Sports pic.twitter.com/aHTKpOQtkQ
Has had an excellent high school career and been dominant against the competition. Compact, sturdy build. All-around back who can catch the ball and line up as a slot. Shows vision and acceleration as a runner. Is not just a pass catcher as far as screens and swing passes, but can actually run downfield routes and wins contested balls despite not being a taller target. Shift and can make defenders miss. Solid, but not elite top end speed right now. Can contribute as a return man also. Should be a very good college player because he can be moved around and used in a variety of ways to help an offense.
Williams is the seventh commitment in this 2024 class for Notre Dame. With the commitment of Williams, Notre Dame moves to #2 in the 247 Team Composite Rankings.
2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7)
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|STATE
|HT
|WT
|RIVALS
|ESPN
|247 SPORTS
|247 COMPOSITE
|On3
|On3 Consensus
|COMMIT DATE
|DL
|Owen Wafle
|NJ
|6'3"
|270
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|05/16/22
|QB
|C.J. Carr
|MI
|6'3"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/09/22
|TE
|Jack Larsen
|NC
|6'3"
|212
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/24/22
|WR
|Cam Williams
|IL
|6'2"
|175
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|06/29/22
|OT
|Peter Jones
|PA
|6'5"
|290
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|07/07/22
|CB
|Karson Hobbs
|OH
|6'1"
|180
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️
|11/09/22
|RB
|Aneyas Williams
|MO
|5'10"
|195
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
|12/26/22
With the decommitment of Dylan Edwards in the 2023 class, and the soon-to-be-decommitted Jayden Limar — Notre Dame needs at least two running backs in this class, and Williams is a fantastic grab.
2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Position / Year
|Freshmen
|Sophomore
|Junior
|Senior
|5th/6th Year
|Quarterback
|C.J. Carr
|Kenny Minchey
|Steve Angeli
|Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus
|-
|Running Back
|Aneyas Williams
|Jayden Limar, Jerimiyah Love
|Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne
|Audric Estime, Logan Diggs
|-
|Tight End
|Jack Larsen
|Cooper Flanagan
|Eli Raridon, Holden Staes
|Mitchell Evans
|Kevin Bauman
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Williams
|Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith
|Tobias Merriweather
|Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas
|-
|Center
|-
|-
|Ashton Craig
|Pat Coogan
|Zeke Correll
|Guard
|-
|Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek
|Billy Schrauth
|Rocco Spindler
|Andrew Kristofic
|Tackle
|Peter Jones
|Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah
|Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner
|Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson
|Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
|Defensive Tackle
|Owen Wafle
|Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan
|Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish
|Gabe Rubio
|Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
|Defensive End
|-
|Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam
|Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira
|Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer
|Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
|Linebacker
|-
|Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry
|Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka
|Prince Kollie
|Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
|Safety
|-
|Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich
|-
|Justin Walters
|Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
|Cornerback
|Karson Hobbs
|Micah Bell, Christian Gray
|Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison
|Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley
|Clarance Lewis
|Specialists
|-
|-
|Bryce McFerson (P)
|Josh Bryan (K)
|Alex Peitsch (LS)
|Totals
|7/85 (7)
|32/85 (25)
|52/85 (20)
|74/85 (22)
|92/85 (18)
Loading comments...