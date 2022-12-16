 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: 4-Star RB Aneyas Williams commits to the Irish

Another Williams from the state of Missouri

By Joshua Vowles
Aneyas Williams notre dame football
Aneyas Williams
On Friday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish finally got some good recruiting news after a week of gut punches (that still aren’t over). 2024 running back Aneyas Williams announced that he is committing to Notre Dame over a strong offer list that includes the Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and many others.

247 Evaluation:

Has had an excellent high school career and been dominant against the competition. Compact, sturdy build. All-around back who can catch the ball and line up as a slot. Shows vision and acceleration as a runner. Is not just a pass catcher as far as screens and swing passes, but can actually run downfield routes and wins contested balls despite not being a taller target. Shift and can make defenders miss. Solid, but not elite top end speed right now. Can contribute as a return man also. Should be a very good college player because he can be moved around and used in a variety of ways to help an offense.

Williams is the seventh commitment in this 2024 class for Notre Dame. With the commitment of Williams, Notre Dame moves to #2 in the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7)

POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE
DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22
QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22
TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22
WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22
OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22
CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22
RB Aneyas Williams MO 5'10" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 12/26/22

With the decommitment of Dylan Edwards in the 2023 class, and the soon-to-be-decommitted Jayden Limar — Notre Dame needs at least two running backs in this class, and Williams is a fantastic grab.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart

Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year
Quarterback C.J. Carr Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus -
Running Back Aneyas Williams Jayden Limar, Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs -
Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman
Wide Receiver Cam Williams Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse, Kaleb Smith Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas -
Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll
Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic
Tackle Peter Jones Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker
Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross
Defensive End - Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Rylie Mills, NaNa Osafo-Mensah, Jordan Botelho
Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand
Safety - Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich - Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson
Cornerback Karson Hobbs Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Clarance Lewis
Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS)
Totals 7/85 (7) 32/85 (25) 52/85 (20) 74/85 (22) 92/85 (18)

