The recruitment of 5-Star safety Peyton Bowen has been intense and strange and uncomfortable for many months now. Bowen committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on New Year’s Day, and for more than half of that time, the Texas standout has been visiting other schools and talking to other schools. Most of the visits and conversation have revolved around the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas A&M Aggies, but Peyton (as a committed member of the ND class) has been all over the country during the process.

So... as we race towards the early period of national signing day, tensions are high in regards to Bowen’s recruitment — but so too are the stakes.

On Wednesday evening, rumors started to leak out onto Twitter from multiple sites that the Oregon Ducks were getting involved with Bowen’s recruitment and offering $2-3 million —with Oklahoma offering a match. Beside the money thing, Marcus Freeman’s scheduled in-home visit with Bowen was up in the air (while Oklahoma’s on Friday was still on the schedule).

Of course, all of that pretty much signaled a decommitment and flip from Bowen in the very near future — but that didn’t exactly happen. Bowen jumped on Twitter to address what he called, the “miss information” out there about him.

miss information has been leaked about me and my recruitment. Completely untrue i’m picking a school based on program and best fit for me and where I wanna go to school, That simple. — Peyton Bowen (@PeytonBowen10) December 15, 2022

That’s not exactly a decommitment, but he certainly isn’t reaffirming his “commitment” to Notre Dame.

National Signing Day’s early period starts on Wednesday next week, so hopefully by then this will all be done.