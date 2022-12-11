Recruiting never sleeps because obviously I can’t go to a friggin holiday party without some breaking news... 4-Star DE Brandon Davis-Swain has decommitted from Notre Dame’s 2024 football class.

Appreciate the Irish fans love you guys ☘️ pic.twitter.com/ZWH1Hg2Kev — Brandon Davis-Swain (@Brandon50141405) December 11, 2022

Brandon was the first commitment of Notre Dame’s 2024 class, and it was a kind of a strange jump. Notre Dame wasn’t expecting Davis-Swain to commit so early in the process, and he did it in April. From what I understand, they found out he committed to Notre Dame around the same time we all found out.

Okay... 4-Star DE from Michigan to get the class started... cool, cool.

And then as quick as he committed, he was looking around at other schools and then started taking visits. I could be wrong, and this is just an opinion and not a statement of fact, but I think BDS committed to Notre Dame to lock up a spot before his recruitment took off. We’ve seen it before.

Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have a policy that if a player is committed to the Irish, they can’t take official visits elsewhere — otherwise that player is not considered a commit by Notre Dame. It’s likely that BDS wants to see what else is out there, he wants those visits this spring and summer to be official, and this is the proper step.

Or maybe it’s something else entirely — I don’t know. I’m still trying to grasp the end of the 2023 cycle and the start of the 2022-2023 transfer portal.

Back to the trail.

At the moment, Notre Dame still has the #3 class for the 2024 cycle with its 6 commitments.