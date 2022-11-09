On Wednesday, 2024 3-Star cornerback Karson Hobbs announced his commitment to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Hobbs committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks back in July, but the Irish and Mike Mickens continued to push for the Ohio native from Moeller, and he decommitted from USC shortly after his visit to Notre Dame.

Hobbs is the 7th commitment for the 2024 Notre Dame football recruiting class — a class that is ranked #1 per the 247 Team Composite rankings. This class already represents six different states.

2024 Notre Dame Football Commits (7) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DL Brandon Davis-Swain MI 6'2" 235 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/23/22 DL Owen Wafle NJ 6'3" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/16/22 QB C.J. Carr MI 6'3" 195 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/09/22 TE Jack Larsen NC 6'3" 212 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/24/22 WR Cam Williams IL 6'2" 175 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/22 OT Peter Jones PA 6'5" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/07/22 CB Karson Hobbs OH 6'1" 180 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/09/22

2024’s roster feels like a lifetime away. The eligibility chart shows the players on the roster right now that will still have eligibility at Notre Dame in 2024. At cornerback, however, I wouldn’t expect all of those listed to still be Irish come August 2024.

2024 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback C.J. Carr - Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne Running Back - Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards. Jerimiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree Tight End Jack Larsen Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans Kevin Bauman Wide Receiver Cam Williams Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse Tobias Merriweather Lorenzo Styles, Deion Colzie, Jayden Thomas - Center - - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan Zeke Correll Guard - Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler Andrew Kristofic Tackle Peter Jones Sullivan Absher, Elijah Paige, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker Defensive Tackle Owen Wafle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina, Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo-Mensah Defensive End Brandon Davis-Swain Brenan Vernon Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker - Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter Nolan Ziegler, Jaylen Sneed, Junior Tuihalamaka Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho, Marist Liufau, Jack Kiser, JD Bertrand Safety - Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson Cornerback Karson Hobbs Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Chance Tucker, Philip Riley Cam Hart, Clarance Lewis Specialists - - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) Totals 7/85 (7) 30/85 (23) 51/85 (21) 74/85 (23) 96/85 (22)

Don’t be discouraged by the 3-Star ranking. As far as evaluations are concerned, it’s still very early in the 2024 cycle. I like Hobbs a lot (Ohio forever baby) and he plays great competition week in and week out down in Cincinnati.

FIST PUMPS UP FOR KARSON!