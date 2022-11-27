On Sunday, 3-Star offensive lineman Chris Terek decommitted from the Wisconsin Badgers and then quickly committed to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

After much consideration, I have decided to decommit from The University of Wisconsin. Thank you to coach Bostad and the entire Wisconsin staff for the opportunity. With that being said I am blessed to announce I have committed to the University of Notre Dame! #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/TvOocnZ6Ur — Christopher Terek (@cterek77) November 27, 2022

The Irish were a late offer for Terek who also held scholarship offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Iowa Hawkeyes, Kentucky Wildcats, and more. Chris committed to the Badgers back at the end of June, but it was that October offer and push from Notre Dame that moved him to take an unofficial visit to South Bend — and eventually to the flip today.

Evaluation from 247:

Mauler who shows functional strength at this age and looks to finish his blocks. Has explosion and snap when he punches and makes initial contact in the run game and can knock defenders off balance with his punch and strength. Did an excellent job of getting himself in shape and dropping weight going into his senior year. Now has room to build back up from 295 pounds. Strong in the run game, but still can improve in pass protection in terms of lateral quickness. Flexibility will also be an important focus for him in his development and there are times he gets higher in his pad level. Has the tools to be a Power Five starter and can provide depth at guard or tackle. Tough, hard working and has a high-floor.

Terek is the 25th commitment in the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class, and with the early period of national signing day coming up in just a few weeks — the Irish currently have the 3rd ranked class according to the 247 Team Composite Rankings.

2023 Notre Dame Commit List (25) POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE POSITION PLAYER STATE HT WT RIVALS ESPN 247 SPORTS 247 COMPOSITE On3 On3 Consensus COMMIT DATE DE Brenan Vernon OH 6'5" 245 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/29/21 S Adon Shuler NJ 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/15/21 TE Cooper Flanagan CA 6'5" 225 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 09/02/21 LB Drayk Bowen IN 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/03/21 S Peyton Bowen TX 6'0" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/01/22 LB Preston Zinter MA 6'2" 220 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 01/11/22 WR Braylon James TX 6'3" 185 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/19/22 OL Sam Pendleton NC 6'4" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/25/22 DL Boubacar Traore MA 6'5" 240 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 04/27/22 DL Devan Houstan MD 6'5" 270 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/07/22 OL Sullivan Absher NC 6'7" 290 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/13/22 RB Jayden Limar WA 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 05/26/22 OL Joe Otting KA 6'4" 275 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/07/22 OL Charles Jagusah IL 6'6" 308 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 06/30/22 CB Micah Bell TX 5'11" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/01/22 WR Rico Flores CA 6'1" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/03/22 CB Christian Gray MO 6'0" 170 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/04/22 WR Jaden Greathouse TX 6'2" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 07/15/22 LB Jaiden Ausberry LA 6'1" 210 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/04/22 S Ben Minich OH 5'11" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/05/22 RB Dylan Edwards KA 5'9" 165 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/06/22 DE Armel Mukam VA 6'4" 250 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 08/24/22 RB Jeremiyah Love MO 6'0" 190 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 10/26/22 QB Kenny Minchey TN 6'3" 215 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/22/22 OL Chris Terek IL 6'6" 295 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️ 11/27/22

Notre Dame added a lot of beef to its offensive line with this class as they have five commitments right now. We have Terek slotted to play on the interior despite the tackle designations he has been given. With the way most offensive linemen work out at ND (and a lot of other places too) he likely won’t see the field for a couple of years at least — which is absolutely fine.

2023 Notre Dame Football Scholarship Chart Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Position / Year Freshmen Sophomore Junior Senior 5th/6th Year Quarterback Kenny Minchey Steve Angeli Tyler Buchner, Ron Powlus Drew Pyne - Running Back Jayden Limar, Dylan Edwards, Jeremiyah Love Jadarian Price, Gi'Bran Payne Audric Estime, Logan Diggs Chris Tyree - Tight End Cooper Flanagan Eli Raridon, Holden Staes Cane Berrong, Mitchell Evans, Davis Sherwood Michael Mayer, Kevin Bauman - Wide Receiver Braylon James, Rico Flores, Jaden Greathouse Tobias Merriweather Deion Colzie, Lorenzo Styles, Jayden Thomas - - Center - Ashton Craig Pat Coogan - Zeke Correll Guard Sam Pendleton, Joe Otting, Chris Terek Billy Schrauth Rocco Spindler - Andrew Kristofic Tackle Sullivan Absher, Charles Jagusah Ty Chan, Aamil Wagner Blake Fisher, Joe Alt, Caleb Johnson Michael Carmody, Tosh Baker - Defensive Tackle Boubacar Traore, Devan Houstan Tyson Ford, Donovan Hinish Gabe Rubio Rylie Mills, Aidan Keanaaina Howard Cross, NaNa Osafo Mensah Defensive End Brenan Vernon, Armel Mukam Joshua Burnham, Aiden Gobaira Jason Onye, Will Schweitzer Alexander Ehrensberger Isaiah Foskey, Osita Ekwonu Linebacker Drayk Bowen, Preston Zinter, Jaiden Ausberry Nolan Ziegler, Junior Tuihalamaka, Jaylen Sneed Prince Kollie Jordan Botelho Jack Kiser, Marist Liufau, JD Bertrand Safety Adon Shuler, Peyton Bowen, Ben Minich Jayden Bellamy Justin Walters Xavier Watts, Ramon Henderson - Cornerback Micah Bell, Christian Gray Jayden Mickey, Benjamin Morrison Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker Clarence Lewis Cam Hart Specialists - Bryce McFerson (P) Josh Bryan (K) Alex Peitsch (LS) - Totals 25/85 (25) 46/85 (21) 70/85 (24) 84/85 (14) 94/85 (10)

Notre Dame lost an offensive lineman to a decommitment a short while ago, and Terek makes up for that in multiple ways. No one gets excited about a 3-Star — I get it, but an offensive lineman with Iowa and Wisconsin offers is absolutely a great pick-up.

