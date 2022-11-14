The rumors about the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and a possible quarterback recruiting flip for the 2023 are starting to become more and more fact — at least the strong possibility of it at this point.

On3 has a prediction that went up on Monday that Pittsburgh Panthers QB commit, Kenny Minchey, will flip to the Irish.

From what I can tell, Tom Loy with 247 was the first one to begin to report on something happening at the quarterback position this week, and he has now put in a Crystal Ball for for Minchey to flip to Notre Dame.

The 4-Star from Pope John Paul II High School in Tennessee (home of Golden Tate) got an offer from the Irish this summer once it started to be clear that Notre Dame was not going to eventually land Dante Moore — who was long rumored (and then reported) as a silent commitment.

Notre Dame Football Recruiting: Irish offer 2023 Pitt commit, 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey #NDFB #GoIrish https://t.co/szmsZFU2KI — One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) August 1, 2022

Minchey is a consensus 4-Star player (only Rivals has him as a 3-Star) and his highest rating comes from ESPN — which coincidentally was the recruiting serve that had Golden Tate rated the highest.

There’s talk of an imminent decommitment from Minchey this week, but that remains to be seen. What also remains to be seen is if he visits Notre Dame for their game this weekend against the Boston College Eagles. It’s that talk about a visit that first stirred up the rumors.

He just decommitted as I was writing this.

Everything is happening pretty fast now, but it looks like the Irish could have its 2023 quarterback very soon.