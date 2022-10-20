I couldn’t let the recruiting conversation from the latest OFD Podcast be the only thoughts shared this week - so I went to the master, 247’s Tom Loy, to talk all things surrounding Notre Dame’s recruiting effort in both the 2023 and 2024 class. In this episode:

What impact is Notre Dame’s 3-3 start having on the 2023 recruiting class for the Irish.

Which committed recruits does Notre Dame have to worry about?

The negative recruiting against Notre Dame.

What’s up with that NIL thing with Brady Quinn and Tom “Imma Block OFD on Twitter” Mendoza?

C.J. Carr’s drop in ranking and Tom’s thoughts on his future.

The recruitment of Brandon Davis-Swain remains odd (and up in the air).

What’s happening with Notre Dame’s efforts to flip Jackson Arnold from the Oklahoma Sooners?

Notre Dame’s QB situation in the 2023 class revolves around one mistake... Dante Moore.

You can follow all of Tom’s work over on Irish Illustrated, as well as Twitter (@TomLoy247).