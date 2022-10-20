I couldn’t let the recruiting conversation from the latest OFD Podcast be the only thoughts shared this week - so I went to the master, 247’s Tom Loy, to talk all things surrounding Notre Dame’s recruiting effort in both the 2023 and 2024 class. In this episode:
- What impact is Notre Dame’s 3-3 start having on the 2023 recruiting class for the Irish.
- Which committed recruits does Notre Dame have to worry about?
- The negative recruiting against Notre Dame.
- What’s up with that NIL thing with Brady Quinn and Tom “Imma Block OFD on Twitter” Mendoza?
- C.J. Carr’s drop in ranking and Tom’s thoughts on his future.
- The recruitment of Brandon Davis-Swain remains odd (and up in the air).
- What’s happening with Notre Dame’s efforts to flip Jackson Arnold from the Oklahoma Sooners?
- Notre Dame’s QB situation in the 2023 class revolves around one mistake... Dante Moore.
You can follow all of Tom’s work over on Irish Illustrated, as well as Twitter (@TomLoy247).
Loading comments...