The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are already building a strong base to their 2023 recruiting class. It’s difficult, this early in the cycle, to set a number that the Irish will take on signing day. It took until mid-summer for the Irish to get down to the 85 man limit in 2018, it was late spring in 2019, and the Irish were right at 85 for the 2021 season. Moving forward, it will be even trickier with the new transfer rule which could see more than normal levels of attrition.

The Irish have done quite well in filling its roster with high quality athletes across the board, and should continue to do so for the 2023 class. Currently, Notre Dame’s 2023 class is ranked #1 by both the 247 Team Composite and the On3 Consensus Team ranking.

Speaking of On3... If you haven’t noticed by now, Blue-Gold Illustrated has moved from the Rivals network to On3 and the South Bend Tribune ND Insider guys (Eric Hansen and Tyler James) have moved to Rivals as Inside ND. Moving forward, the commit lists on OFD will now include both the On3 ranking and On3 Consensus ranking to go along with the rest.

This will be the running list for the 2023 commits, and will be pinned to the top of our recruiting page. Special updates (other than the commitments themselves) can also appear on this page.