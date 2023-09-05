The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 2-0 and travel to Raleigh, North Carolina, to play the NC State Wolfpack inside the confines of Carter-Finley Stadium in a noon matchup. The Irish have outscored their opponents by a score of 98-6 in those two meetings. Both opponents (Navy Midshipmen and Tennessee State Tigers) were completely outmanned, and neither game provided much of a challenge on the field.

But still... winning isn’t easy and those two games presented their own challenges despite the talent on the other side. This game against the Wolfpack provides yet another challenge for the Irish despite top-to-bottom roster talent differences. Can the Irish rise to the level of expectation that has been thrown upon them after two dominating weeks?

Game Week



NC State

Saturday, Sept. 9

Raleigh, North Carolina

12:00 pm ET

ABC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/F2xR0bMHOh — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 4, 2023

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.

