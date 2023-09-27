The Notre Dame Fighting Irish had a bit of a setback last week with a crushing home loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The time for crying, however, is long past and now the Irish head south to Durham, North Carolina, to take on the Duke Blue Devils in a prime time matchup.

ESPN’s College Gameday will be on campus, and Duke is riding high as an undefeated team ranked inside the top 20. There’s nothing that really scares anyone about Duke (besides a hideous mascot) but Mike Elko and his coaching staff have done an incredible job on both sides of the football, and get the most out of every player they have.

Marcus Freeman and his staff will have to step up their own coaching game this week to make sure this team is physically and emotionally ready for a road game a week after disaster.

Duke

Saturday, Sept. 30

Durham, North Carolina

7:30 pm ET

ABC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/lPYZXudtGK — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 25, 2023

Go Irish!