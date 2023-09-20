The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 4-0 and ranked #9 in the nation — which is pretty impressive. But... as impressive as that is, they will finally get a real challenge this season as the 3-0 Ohio State Buckeyes and their #6 ranking make the trip to South Bend from Columbus.

Obviously this is the week that we have all been waiting for since the end of last season. While the Irish have only played the Buckeyes a handful of times over the past 90 years, the losing streak is a dark cloud that hangs over the program. Midwest dominance is on the line, but at least we can all agree that Michigan sucks now, forever and always.

Game Week



Ohio State

Saturday, Sept. 23rd

7:30 pm ET

NBC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ynYQN0tKNv — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) September 18, 2023

It’s a big time week, and I don’t know about you, but those uniforms are so sweet, I might die if I’m unable to plaster the internet with games pics due to a loss... gotta get that dub boys.

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.

Go Irish!