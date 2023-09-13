The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-0 and ranked inside the top 10 — which is a fun feeling to have. Notre Dame has scored 143 points in its first three games of the season — the most for an Irish team since 1944. I don’t know what the four game record is, but it might be under threat as the Irish return home to Notre Dame Stadium to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in a 2:30 EST matchup.

Yep... MACtion.

This game, of course, will not be on NBC. This is one of those Jack Swarbrick specials as exclusive broadcasting for this game is reserved for the Peacock app.

Game Week



Central Michigan

Saturday, Sept. 16

2:30 pm ET

Notre Dame is almost a five touchdown favorite against the Chippewas, and if things go to plan, almost the entire game will be lost to memory as the prelude to Ohio State begins immediately after the final whistle.

