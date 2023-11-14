The Notre Dame Fighting Irish return home this week for the last time this season. It’s Senior Day in South Bend, and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are on the menu.

There aren’t a lot of reasons for fans outside of these two bubbles to watch this game, but one HUGE reason for both schools is quarterback Sam Hartman. Obviously the former Demon Deacon will want to play his best against his former teammates and coaches — and Wake Forest will want to absolutely embarrass Hartman (respectively).

Putting the Hartman story aside... Notre Dame has only a few big goals left this season. The two major goals that are still mathematically possible are a 10 win season and a top 10 finish. There’s no guarantee that 10 wins gets them inside the top 10 with a large number of one loss schools in front of them — but it’s still possible.

Game Week



Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 18

3:30 pm ET

NBC

https://t.co/8n5VCMcsWl#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/ksGJetR9vk — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 13, 2023

At the very least, Saturday will be the last game at home for many Notre Dame seniors — and probably for some non-seniors like Audric Estime, Joe Alt, and Xavier Watts. Get it in while you can.

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.

Go Irish!