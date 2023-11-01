The Notre Dame Fighting Irish travel to South Carolina this week to take on the once mighty Clemson Tigers. Before the season began, Clemson was circled as part of the “big 3” on Notre Dame’s schedule along with Ohio State and Southern Cal. As it turned out, that list was probably wrong.

It’s funny how things work out over time. For years we have looked back at the 2015 Irish loss to Clemson as the origin point for Dabo’s tremendous run with the Tigers. As Notre Dame returns to Death Valley for the first time since that night game in a hurricane, Clemson looks as if has regressed back about a decade.

Game week



Clemson

Saturday, Nov. 4

Clemson, South Carolina

12:00 pm ET

ABC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/NGw51t5bMW — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 30, 2023

This game has become kind of a mini-rivalry of sorts. Notre Dame is 2-3 since 2015 against Clemson and had been the biggest ACC thorn in the side during Notre Dame’s regular season winning streak from 2017 through last month.

I think it’s time to bury them.

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.

Go Irish!