The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5-1 and ranked #10 in the country. That’s right... we are halfway through Notre Dame’s college football season as we enter the first week of October. In a lot of ways it means the normal “important November games” are coming up a few weeks earlier than what we might normally see.

So here we are with the Irish going on the road again to face a ranked opponent in a prime time matchup. The Louisville Cardinals are 5-0 and ranked #25 in the polls. While they may not be as dangerous on paper as the Duke Blue Devils were, we’ve seen better lose to worse all over the country for decades.

Welcome to college football, and welcome to the second half of the season.

Game Week



Louisville

Saturday, Oct. 7

Louisville, Kentucky

7:30 pm ET

ABC#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/w9ucGbpAtu — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 2, 2023

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.