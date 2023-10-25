 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 09 Cincinnati at Pitt

2023 Notre Dame Football: Pittsburgh Panthers Week

So... no Phil?

Contributors: One Foot Down Staff
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 6-2 and ranked #14 in the country. The Irish are coming off of a much needed bye week, but before they got a week’s worth of rest, Notre Dame dismantled Caleb Williams and USC for a 48-20 win in South Bend to reclaim the Jeweled Shillelagh Trophy.

While the Irish and Pitt don’t play for a traveling trophy, and no one under the age 65 actually considers this a rivalry, the two teams have played 70 times. It’s one of those, “you bastard,” games that always seems to be on the schedule (whether they are or not).

Pat Narduzzi is a worthy villain because Notre Dame lives in his head rent free, but the fact that Phil Jurkovec is no longer the starting quarterback for Pitt is a bit of a downer. I mean... this was supposed to be fun.

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.

Go Irish!

