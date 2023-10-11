The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 5-2 and ranked #21 in the country after a disastrous loss to the Louisville Cardinals in prime time. It doesn’t get any easier this week (like at all) as they welcome Caleb Williams and the undefeated #10 USC Trojans to Notre Dame Stadium for the Battle for the Jeweled Shillelagh.

Despite the loss to the birds with teeth, I still feel like most of the season will be judged upon how the Irish do against what we called, “the big three” on the schedule in Ohio State, Southern Cal, and the Clemson Tigers. With a 17-14 loss to the Buckeyes, the Irish are 0-1 at the moment, but could make a massive statement by beating USC as they sprint toward a bye week — the first one in what will then be 9 weeks.

Game Week



The Jeweled Shillelagh Rivalry presented by @DIRECTV



USC

Saturday, Oct. 14

7:30 pm ET

NBC #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/KBzmniQaUa — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 9, 2023

Everything you need to know about this week’s game can be found in the stream below, and it is continually updated.