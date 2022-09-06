2022 Notre Dame Football: Marshall Thundering Herd Week

#8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) VS Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0)

The massive eight month buildup for Notre Dame’s season opener against the Ohio State Buckeyes seems like a distant memry now. It was a very strange game in Columbus, and one that somehow gave hope and anxiety — only at Notre Dame.

The best thing for Notre Dame right now is exactly what’s scheduled — Conference USA’s Marshall. The Herd aren’t overly dangerous, and will likely be Notre Dame’s 2nd easiest game of the season, but they are going to have to want it. If this team WANTS to still be considered as a college football playoff contender, then those lovely style points are going to have to break out from the Irish offense.

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against Marshall in the home opener.