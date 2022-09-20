2022 Notre Dame Football: North Carolina Tar Heels Week

Here comes that game again. For the past few years the game between the Irish and the Tar Heels has conjured up some really awful takes. There are absolute morons out there that were pressed to write articles about how much better UNC’s recruiting was compared to Notre Dame while we watched the Irish take care of Mack Brown and company on the field.

The Irish are struggling this year for sure, and the struggles are deep-rooted enough where there is no certainty of how they will play. Meanwhile the Heels have lit up the scoreboard while also allowing its opponents to run wild with the points as well. So... maybe this is the year it catches up to ND — but I think not.

It’s another week of white noise with a middle of the road (generous) program. Cool.

ACC Football offices this morning after both teams got a chance to watch the tape of Saturday's officiating... https://t.co/H9Ma0XyuXV pic.twitter.com/Bzm155Ku1a — Brendan (@verypiratey) September 19, 2022

