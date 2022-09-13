2022 Notre Dame Football: California Golden Bears Week

Everything has gone to hell in a handbasket for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team this year. It’s been like torture to watch the Irish on offense, and with so many glaring issues — there really is no quick fix. The coaching staff has let down the players and the players have let down the coaching staff. There is PLENTY of blame to go around.

And yet... there are 10 games remaining on the schedule, and 10 more chances to improve — to at least try and right the ship. In my opinion, it all has to start in the trenches with both the offensive and defensive line. If the Irish are to do anything positive this season, then they have to get better with the big boys.

How can I touch the grass when it's on fire? https://t.co/Fp6MCfrRfX pic.twitter.com/BxfpQMwggW — Brendan (@verypiratey) September 12, 2022

The Irish started the week as 13.5 point favorites over Cal and we have seen that number dwindle over the last few days. The loss of Tyler Buchner probably didn’t help — although there are some that think it will definitely help. Well... this is the week to test that theory.

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against Marshall in the home opener.