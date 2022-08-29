Season openers are strange. There are years when the Irish have an absolute doormat on the schedule and fans — while excited for a new season — are also a little subdued by the delicious cupcake. Then you have years like this when the first game of the season is an absolute banger, and you start to question the wisdom of god for having such a tough game that may decide how the 11 games left are ultimately viewed.

But here we are...

We’re here and the biggest regular season game in almost two years is going to happen in just a few days. The Irish are 17.5 point underdogs as the #5 team in the land — which has OVERRATED chants coming from all angles.

The hype for Marcus Freeman, the rise of Tyler Buchner, and the weird overrated/underrated/whateverrated vibe has all of us ready to get the show on the road. Good luck with controlling yourself all week. Everything you need to know about this game can be found in the stream below.