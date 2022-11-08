2022 Notre Dame Football: Wookie Life Debt Week

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just got done destroying the #4 Clemson Tigers in prime time inside Notre Dame Stadium — and now I’m supposed to get hype for a noon game in a sterile NFL Stadium against the Navy Midshipmen?
Yeah... that’s actually asking for quite a lot.
Notre Dame still hasn’t paid off its Wookie life debt with Annapolis, so here we go again.
Your yearly reminder that Navy didn't give a crap about "saving" Notre Dame. They were trying to win a world war and ND was part of the strategy - along with over 130 other schools. It ain't special. pic.twitter.com/cmKB62dk4T— One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) November 8, 2022
Notre Dame has only three regular-season games left, and regardless of how you feel about Notre Dame VS Navy, this week feels like a wet blanket after such a remarkable game against Clemson.
Enjoy the mutual respect that doesn’t actually exist when it comes to kneecaps, I guess. Just remember that all of this “mutual respect” stuff only started in the post-Holtz era as the Irish went down a deep dark hole of terrible football. The PR job was masterful.
I have nothing against Navy (and stop making this some ridiculous show of patriotism) but I do have something against shackling ourselves to a schedule with a team that can’t even make the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 7, 2022
Navy
Baltimore, Maryland
Saturday, Nov. 12th
12:00 PM ET
ABC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/szf7d6xjJK
In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against the Midshipmen.