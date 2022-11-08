 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fans Attend Seaside Science Fiction Weekend

2022 Notre Dame Football: Wookie Life Debt Week

Just over here chilling

Contributors: Joshua Vowles and Pat Rick
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish just got done destroying the #4 Clemson Tigers in prime time inside Notre Dame Stadium — and now I’m supposed to get hype for a noon game in a sterile NFL Stadium against the Navy Midshipmen?

Yeah... that’s actually asking for quite a lot.

Notre Dame still hasn’t paid off its Wookie life debt with Annapolis, so here we go again.

Notre Dame has only three regular-season games left, and regardless of how you feel about Notre Dame VS Navy, this week feels like a wet blanket after such a remarkable game against Clemson.

Enjoy the mutual respect that doesn’t actually exist when it comes to kneecaps, I guess. Just remember that all of this “mutual respect” stuff only started in the post-Holtz era as the Irish went down a deep dark hole of terrible football. The PR job was masterful.

I have nothing against Navy (and stop making this some ridiculous show of patriotism) but I do have something against shackling ourselves to a schedule with a team that can’t even make the Kessel run in under 12 parsecs.

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against the Midshipmen.

