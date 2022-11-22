Well... we have finally arrived at the end of the regular season for the Irish. There is one job left to do — and that’s to wreck USC’s hopes and dreams of a college football playoff berth before the Oregon Ducks or Utah Utes get the chance.

It’s a big game in just about every way imaginable. Notre Dame is 3-2 in its last 5 games in Los Angeles. Notre Dame’s three wins — despite USC’s level of play — were about as important to the program as any regular season win over the last 30 years. The 2010 game stopped the USC winning streak, the 2012 game gave the Irish an undefeated regular season and a spot in the National Championship game, and the 2018 game also gave the Irish another undefeated regular season and a trip to the College Football Playoff.

[ ope — just going to slide right past 2014 and 2016]





USC

Los Angeles, California

Saturday, Nov. 26th

4:30 PM PST

ABC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/HnKD7HiVSq — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 21, 2022

