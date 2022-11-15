It ain’t the way I wanted it! I can handle things! I’m smart! Not like everybody says... like dumb... I’m smart and I want respect!

Notre Dame is on a mission to finish strong — which makes that second half against Navy pretty alarming. A 9-3 season seemed impossible just about a month ago, but they have willed themselves to victory and beat the ever-living crap out of the Clemson Tigers. How could they play so poorly against Navy after such a hot start?

Who knows... and who cares? It’s BC week.

The Eagles are having a terrible season, and Saturday won’t be the revenge game Phil Jurkovec and all of his ND fan supporters have been dreaming about over the last couple of years. Instead, it’s become the last stepping stone for the Irish before they get a chance to knock their real rival (USC) down a peg or two.

Notre Dame hasn’t lost a regular season game against an ACC opponent for 5 years, which is almost the same amount of time it’s been since the Irish have lost in the month of November. The Irish winning streak in November is now at 18 games.

It’s Senior Day — so let’s go get it.

