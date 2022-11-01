Welcome back to big game week — week. Notre Dame has been criminally disappointing this season, and the losses to Marshall and Stanford stick out like an amputated thumb. And yet... and yet they have 3 ranked wins with two ranked opponents left on the schedule.

What kind of season could this actually be?

It’s no big secret that the biggest thorn in Notre Dame’s side is the lack of production at the quarterback position. While there are definitely other areas of concern, if the Irish can get just “good” quarterback play, they have all the other pieces to win the rest of their games.

Standing in the way is what is likely Notre Dame’s second biggest test of the season in Clemson. The Irish have only lost one ACC game since 2017 to non-Clemson teams, and are 1-2 against the Tigers. It’s kind of a little “r” rivalry right now for Notre Dame and Clemson, and Saturday’s game could have a huge impact on how the college football playoff looks this year.

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against the Tigers.

Let’s get it.