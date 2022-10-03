2022 Notre Dame Football: Shamrock Series Week vs BYU Cougars

This is where, and this is when Notre Dame’s season truly rurns around. There’s a debate among friends that has been swirling around the interwebs — how would we talk about the Irish if thjey would have pulled off a victory over Marshall? Where would they be ranked?

Personally, in that scenario it’s not hard to imagine the Irish still ranked in the top 10 and chasing a playoff berth. As it is, Notre Dame is unranked and slotted to play in the Cheeze-It Bowl. While the former is definitely out of reach, the latter doesn’t have to happen either. Notre Dame still has plenty to play for this season, and four ranked opponents still grace the schedule.

To get it started, the Irish will need to take care of business in Las Vegas against BYU in the Shamrock Series.

ꜱʜᴀᴍʀᴏᴄᴋ ꜱᴇʀɪᴇꜱ ɢᴀᴍᴇ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ



BYU

Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, Oct. 8th

4:30 PM PDT

NBC#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/ZDLvHl7Bcv — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 3, 2022

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against the Cougars.