2022 Notre Dame Football: Syracuse Orange Week

Regardless of what level of disappointment you’re at right now as a Notre Dame fan, the season is about to take a much more interesting turn.

Three of the final 5 opponents are currently ranked in the top 16. Notre Dame’s next two opponents, Syracuse and Clemson, are two of those ranked opponents and they just played a 6-point game.

Notre Dame is a much more talented team than the 4-3 record shows, but the overall team itself has been middle of the road at best. We’ve seen splashes of “really good” over the course of the first seven games, which makes the bad times that much more — well, bad.

So the Irish are traveling to play the Orange inside the Carrier Dome (only name I know) and it’s a pretty good Syracuse team, but their best win might just be against Purdue.

Syracuse

Saturday, Oct. 29th

Syracuse, N.Y.

Noon ET

ABC #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/CfxgITB2yE — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 24, 2022

