2022 Notre Dame Football: UNLV Rebels Week

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) VS UNLV Rebels (4-3)
So... you want to be a Notre Dame Football fan? What if I told you about a 29-year national championship drought — and worse than that (yes there is something worse) an absolute lack of confidence in a program that goes up and down like a yo-yo?
Is that something you might be interested in?
The Irish started the season ranked #5, and even after an opening-game loss to Ohio State, ND only dropped to #8. I suppose one could say that’s when the wheels fell off, but in reality, the wheels fell off long before that — like probably back in the spring when Notre Dame signed 0 wide receivers from the transfer portal and chose not to truly go after a quarterback in the portal.
Despite historical evidence to the contrary, the calls of OVERRATED EVERY YEAR, are coming from every direction — because it’s well deserved this season.
So here we have another home game as big favorites — just like Marshall and Stanford. Marcus Freeman is 0-3 in the blue jerseys, so I say that’s enough to retire them for the year. We need something fresh, and outside of a staff change or quarterback change, that may be our best hope.
— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 17, 2022
UNLV
Saturday, Oct. 22nd
2:30 PM
Peacock #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/YejSASDnbH
Also... do you think UNLV feels funny about Notre Dame seeing as how the last Irish win was on their homefield? Just a thought.
