2022 Notre Dame Football: UNLV Rebels Week

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3) VS UNLV Rebels (4-3)

So... you want to be a Notre Dame Football fan? What if I told you about a 29-year national championship drought — and worse than that (yes there is something worse) an absolute lack of confidence in a program that goes up and down like a yo-yo?

Is that something you might be interested in?

The Irish started the season ranked #5, and even after an opening-game loss to Ohio State, ND only dropped to #8. I suppose one could say that’s when the wheels fell off, but in reality, the wheels fell off long before that — like probably back in the spring when Notre Dame signed 0 wide receivers from the transfer portal and chose not to truly go after a quarterback in the portal.

Despite historical evidence to the contrary, the calls of OVERRATED EVERY YEAR, are coming from every direction — because it’s well deserved this season.

So here we have another home game as big favorites — just like Marshall and Stanford. Marcus Freeman is 0-3 in the blue jerseys, so I say that’s enough to retire them for the year. We need something fresh, and outside of a staff change or quarterback change, that may be our best hope.

Also... do you think UNLV feels funny about Notre Dame seeing as how the last Irish win was on their homefield? Just a thought.

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against the Cardinal.