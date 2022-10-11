2022 Notre Dame Football: Stanford Cardinal Week

This won’t be a game that anyone will be talking about this Saturday — but it’s still a really important college football game for Notre Dame. The Irish have a three game stretch of Stanford, UNLV, and Syracuse before they host the Clemson Tigers in the next night game inside Notre Dame Stadium — being 6-2 is of the utmost importance.

That first win in the three has to come against David Shaw and the Cardinal. For a number of years, Stanford was incredibly tough, and the game was a classic toss-up before kickoff. During the last three games between these two teams, however, Notre Dame has won by an average score of 43-18. Sometimes a stat like that can get thrown out, but not this time around.

Stanford isn’t a terrible team, but they’re not good either. Stanford is on a downward spiral, whereas the Drew Pyne led Irish are on the way up.

Best Tight End in college football pic.twitter.com/NVW1nLjAGu — Marcus Freeman (@Marcus_Freeman1) October 9, 2022

It’s the battle for the Legends Trophy, and my biggest question is if Marcus Freeman will chug something from the cup afterward. My second biggest question... does the Tree travel when the band doesn’t?

In the stream below, you’ll find everything you need to know for Notre Dame’s game against the Cardinal.