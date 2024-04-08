Notre Dame Women’s Basketball: Fighting Irish Team Data Review — Player Performance

In my last article, I broke down the team-level stats for the 2024 Notre Dame WBB team. For this go around we’ll be digging through that player-level data crates. Overall, the team had an impressive run and hopefully pulling some insights about individual players’ performances will give us a heads up about what to expect next season.

Roster Overview

The 2024 roster leaned heavily towards the older side of the age spectrum. Six (54%) of the active players were classified as seniors. Freshman and sophomores occupied two spots each on the roster and one junior rounded out the team.

Utilization

Games Played & Started

Freshman Hannah Hidalgo, despite her age, was a standout in terms of utilization. She played in 32 total games and also started in all of them.

Other young players also got significant utilization during the season. Sophomore KK Bransford played in 20 games (7 starts) and junior Sonia Citron played in 23 games (23 starts).

Minutes Played

Hannah Hidalgo sat on top of the list in terms of minutes played. She averaged 35.7 minutes per game and tallied up a season total of 1,142 minutes. Junior Sonia Citron along with seniors Maddy Westbeld and Anna DeWolfe also logged large amounts of court time. Citron averaged 35.3 minutes, with a total of 812 minutes played. Westbeld averaged 33 minutes (1,023 total) and DeWolfe averaged 29.8 (952 total).

Scoring

Overall

Hidalgo led the 2024 squad in overall scoring. She averaged 23.3 points per game and had a season total of 747 points scored. Sonia Citron occupied the #2 spot with 16.6 points averaged per game and 381 total points on the season. Senior Maddy Westbelt fell into the third leader spot. She averaged 14.2 points per game and 441 points for the season.

Field Goals

3PT

Free Throws

Assists

Notre Dame’s star freshman was the significant outlier in terms of assists. Hannah Hidalgo averaged 5.5 assists per game and a season total of 176 (34% of the team total).

Total Rebounds

The Irish’s 2024 team really shared the load when it came to rebounding. Senior Maddy Westbeld led the group, averaging nine total rebounds per game and tallying up a season total of 280.

Blocks

The biggest deficiency that the team might deal with going into 2025 is in the blocking area. Seniors occupied the team’s top four spots ono this metric. Kylee Watson (44), Maddy Westbeld (34) and Natalija Marshall (31) accounted for 71% of the team’s total blocks.

Final Thoughts

Although Notre Dame’s 2024 roster was loaded with seniors, the young talent showed up in some solid ways. Hannah Hidalgo proved herself to be a star not only on in South Bend but throughout the sport, earning the Dawn Staley award for being WBB’s best point guard. She joins Skylar Diggins as being the two players in Irish WBB history to win the award.

With Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron expected to recover from their injuries and return to the court next season, 2025 could be one of the most special teams so far during Niele Ivey’s head coaching tenure. I’m all in and will definitely be glued in for the action.

Cheers and Go Irish!!