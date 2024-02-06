Notre Dame’s Hannah Hidalgo is on fire right now, and her inspired play is helping the Irish climb the polls as we inch closer and closer to March Madness.

From the Notre Dame press release:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Add her name to the record book on this one, too.

On Monday, Irish point guard Hannah Hidalgo was named the ACC Rookie of the Week for the 10th time, tying Florida State’s Ta’Niya Latson for most ACC Rookie of the Week honors. Latson did it just last year.

In wins over Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh last week, Hidalgo averaged 28.5 points, 6.5 assists and 4.5 steals per game. She posted 35 points against Georgia Tech, topping the single-game freshman record she broke the game prior at UConn. Sunday was her eighth-consecutive game with at least 20 points, the longest streak ever compiled by an Irish player. Arike Ogunbowale posted seven straight twice while at Notre Dame.

Additionally, Hidalgo’s 51.2 percent success rate from the floor last week was the highest of anyone in the ACC (min. 30 attempts), and her 13 total assists was the top mark amongst ACC rookies.

In total on the year, Hidalgo continues to lead the ACC with 24.8 points per game, and she is pacing the nation with 5.0 steals per contest. The Irish single-season steals record is 114 (Skylar Diggins-Smith), and Hidalgo is sitting at 106 as of Feb. 5. She has already shattered the freshman record of 90, which was also set by Diggins-Smith.

The rookie phenom is also second in the ACC with 5.7 assists per game and has a sixth-ranked field goal percentage of 49.5. Hidalgo is one of two major conference players averaging at least 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists per game. The other is Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. Hidalgo is the only player in the nation also averaging 5 steals.