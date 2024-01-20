Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Roundup

Making Up For Some Time

Hey, all. Listen, the lack of articles on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball team is on me. But, I’m here to rectify that and provide some updates on the program and where we have been for the past month and how the team will be shaping up into the true gauntlet of conference play. I’ll hit some true highlights here, and then we will look to get back into original programming. Let’s roll.

Been a Busy Month

The last update from yours truly came after the team dismantled Purdue at home on the day that Notre Dame unveiled the Muffet statue. A true legend saw her statue and then saw her team win by a lot of points. Since then, the team has gone 5-2, winning games pretty handily against Western Michigan, Pitt, Miami, and BC. Last night, on Thursday night, the Irish defeated UVA in Charlottesville 86-76. The Pitt game on the road was the closest win by 5 points, but the others were all double-digit wins. The two losses were on New Years Eve at Syracuse and recently at home against UNC. The Irish sit at 13-3 overall, 4-2 in ACC play, and holding onto a #19 ranking in the AP Poll.

Noticeable Playmakers

Sonia Citron has made her consistent comeback to the team, and has made an incredibly solid impact like she had in the past two seasons. She is averaging 26 points per game, and her presence on the court cannot go unnoticed. In the UVA game, she recorded her 1000th career point, too. Sonia has continued to dominate after needing some time to recuperate her knee injury from earlier in the season.

The other players on the team, Maddy Westbeld, Kylee Watson, and Anna DeWolfe have been making noise on the court themselves, and Olivia Miles is still looking to fully heal from her injury that has still kept her sidelined so far this season. But the true star has been Freshman Phenom Hannah Hidalgo. Hannah has been an absolute FORCE on the basketball court. She is beginning to cement herself as one of the program greats, and she has only been involved in 16 games. She ALREADY leads the program in games with 6+ steals for a single season, and again only 16 games have passed and she is a Freshman. She also already has the most 20+ point games for a freshman in program history, besting Beth Morgan’s record. Hannah Hidalgo is the real deal, and she absolutely BALLS OUT.

Record breaker, bucket maker!!@HannahHidalgo now holds the program record for most 20+ point games as a freshman!!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/VDi4b1DQYW — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) January 19, 2024

More to come on this strong start to the season, and more in-depth stuff to come from me and us on the team, as they are overall doing very well for this season. Let’s keep the train moving. Next up, the Irish will stay on the road and take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, NC. Tip-off is at 2 PM ET against the 4-14 Demon Deacons. You can find the game on ACC Network Extra.