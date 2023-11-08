Women’s Basketball: Notre Dame Loses to South Carolina 100-71

Whoops

Welp. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish Women’s Basketball Team got to go on a trip and experience of a lifetime earlier this week. They traveled to Paris, France to play against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first ever NCAA basketball game played in France. This was a top-10 matchup of two highly touted and respected programs in the history of Women’s Basketball. However, the Irish went into the game and were unfortunately blown out of the dimly lit ballroom where they played the game with a final score of 100-71.

The “Aflac Oui-Play” game proved to be not the best environment for an Irish win. The game started out well with the Irish truly rolling, particularly Hannah Hidalgo. The freshman phenom and 5-star McDonald’s All-American came into the game showing that we will be excited for her tenure at Notre Dame. The Irish had a 25-24 lead after the first quarter, with Hidalgo opening her first career 10 minutes with 13 points and 4-5 from the field. She ended up with 17 points at half, and was truly remarkable.

However, the Gamecocks were looking like more of the complete team, and the Irish were missing Olivia Miles, too. South Carolina stormed back to go on a 24-8 second quarter run to take a commanding lead. MiLaysia Fulwiley for South Carolina also played lights out with just impressive moves across the floor. The 48-33 lead at half was insurmountable, and the Irish never recovered.

Ultimately, the Irish never saw the light of a comeback, as the Gamecocks piled on and never took the foot off the gas - it was their night in Paris. The team should still be very promising and very good, especially when Miles is able to get healthy and back into the lineup. Hannah Hidalgo also ended with 31 points, a program record for a rookie debut this century. She is the real deal, and it is exciting.

The Irish fall to 0-1 with their next game being on the road on Sunday, November 12 at 2 PM ET against NJIT in New Jersey.