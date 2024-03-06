The Notre Dame Fighting Irish went down to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels, and like 14 other teams this season — they left with an L is the loss column. To make it worse, however, is that the Irish were absolutely manhandled so badly head coach Micah Shrewsberry made a comment after the game that is true, but still difficult to take after winning five of the last six games.

“It was grown men playing against little boys. We got to get better if we want to get to that level.”

The Irish were extremely ineffective offensively with a 30% field goal percentage, while only knocking down five 3-pointers — a season low.

Notre Dame went into halftime with a 16 point deficit in front of them, and there was some hope that the Irish could mount a comeback similar to the one they put together against the Syracuse Orange a few weeks ago — but no.

Tae Davis led the way for Notre Dame with 11 points while freshmen Marcus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry had 9 a piece. RJ Davis was UNC’s leading scorer with 22 and Armando Bacot scored 14. Harrison Ingram racked up 11 points and pulled down 14 rebounds on the night.

Next up for the Irish is a road trip against the Virginia Tech Hokies to finish the regular season.